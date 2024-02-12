Ram Charan to enter sets of RC 16 in May

After a long wait, reigning star Ram Charan is reportedly planning to commence the shooting of his next film with director Buchi Babu Sana in May this year. “Ram Charan will be joining the sets of his upcoming film from May and he will be allocating bulk dates for this sport-centric drama,” says a source and adds, “Director Shankar would wrap up his work for 'Game Changer' by March-end so Ram Charan would be able to move on to his next,” he adds.Director Buchi Babu, who has been eagerly waiting for Charan, has already completed the script and pre-production work for the much-awaited film. The casting options are also nearly finalized with Jhanvi Kapoor being the top contender to play love interest to Ram Charan. "Charan’s availability and schedules have been key issues but Buchi Babu is raring to go once the work takes off and has already received a few songs from maestro A R Rahman,’ he points out. The big budget extravaganza is being bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.Following the completion of ‘Game Changer,’ the plan is to commence and complete Buchi Babu’s film starting in May. “Charan has given clear hints about commencing his next and also had a chat with Shankar and things could be in place,” he concludes.