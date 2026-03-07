Ram Charan Picks A.R. Rahman Over DSP, Reaping Early Dividends

Reigning star Ram Charan has reportedly shown keen interest in roping in music maestro A.R. Rahman for his upcoming big-budget film Peddi, and the decision seems to be paying off already.

“Ram Charan was keen on having the music wizard on board since he believed Rahman could deliver chartbusters. Already, two songs — ‘Chikri Chikir’ and ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’ — are topping the musical charts, and one more track is yet to be unveiled,” says a source.

The source adds that since the film is a sports-centric emotional drama, it requires extraordinary compositions and a powerful background score to elevate the mood and narrative.

Interestingly, young director Buchi Babu earlier delivered a musical blockbuster with Uppena, composed by ace Telugu music director Devi Sri Prasad. Songs like ‘Nee Kallu Neeli Samudram’, ‘Sandram Lona Neerantha’, and ‘Dhak Dhak Dhak’ topped the charts and beautifully captured the emotional depth of the love story.

“Buchi Babu shares a good rapport with DSP and has always admired his soulful compositions. Initially, he even considered DSP for his second film with one of Tollywood’s biggest stars, Ram Charan, and discussions were initiated. However, things eventually changed,” the source adds.

Ram Charan, whose popularity has grown significantly across Hindi and Tamil markets, reportedly preferred a composer with a wider pan-India appeal. A.R. Rahman’s global recognition and ability to craft music that resonates across regions made him the preferred choice.

“Ram Charan has great respect for DSP, but he felt this particular film needed the scale and appeal of A.R. Rahman,” the source concludes.