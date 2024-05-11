Ram Charan mobbed at Rajahmundry Airport
Tollywood actor Ram Charan, fondly known as the 'Global Star', received a resounding welcome from his fans at Rajahmundry airport today.
The actor, who has been basking in the glory of his father Chiranjeevi's recent Padma Vibhushan honor, was greeted with immense enthusiasm and fervor by his fans.
As he stepped out of the airport, Ram Charan was mobbed by a sea of fans, all eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.
The actor, known for his humility and down-to-earth nature, was visibly moved by the warm reception. He waved to express his gratitude to his fans, thanking them for their unwavering support and love.
Ram Charan's visit to Rajahmundry is a special one, as he heads to Pithapuram to offer prayers at the revered Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple.
The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, holds great significance for the actor and his family. Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, recently received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award, and the actor wants to thank the almighty for this honor. By offering prayers at the temple, Ram Charan seeks to express his gratitude and seek blessings for his family's continued success.
As Ram Charan made his way to Pithapuram, his fans followed him in large numbers, eager to catch a glimpse of their star in action. The actor's visit to the temple is a testament to his strong spiritual beliefs and his desire to stay connected with his roots.
Ram Charan's visit to Rajahmundry and Pithapuram has generated immense excitement among his fans, who see this as an opportunity to see him. The actor's humility and devotion to his craft have made him a household name, and his visit to the temple is a reminder of his strong spiritual foundation.
As Ram Charan offers prayers at the Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple, his fans will be eagerly waiting to hear about his experience. With this visit, Ram Charan has once again proven himself to be a true hero, both on and off the screen.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
