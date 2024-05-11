Tollywood actor Ram Charan, fondly known as the 'Global Star', received a resounding welcome from his fans at Rajahmundry airport today.



The actor, who has been basking in the glory of his father Chiranjeevi's recent Padma Vibhushan honor, was greeted with immense enthusiasm and fervor by his fans.

As he stepped out of the airport, Ram Charan was mobbed by a sea of fans, all eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved star.

Ram Charan mobbed at Rajahmundry Airport

The actor, known for his humility and down-to-earth nature, was visibly moved by the warm reception. He waved to express his gratitude to his fans, thanking them for their unwavering support and love.



Ram Charan's visit to Rajahmundry is a special one, as he heads to Pithapuram to offer prayers at the revered Sri Kukkuteswara Swamy temple. The temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, holds great significance for the actor and his family. Ram Charan's father, Chiranjeevi, recently received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award, and the actor wants to thank the almighty for this honor. By offering prayers at the temple, Ram Charan seeks to express his gratitude and seek blessings for his family's continued success.



