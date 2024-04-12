Ram Charan conferred honorary doctorate by Vels University

Global Star Ram Charan continues to add accolades to his illustrious career, with the latest being an honorary doctorate from the renowned Vels University in Chennai. This recognition places him in the esteemed company of previous recipients like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and acclaimed director Shankar, highlighting his significant impact on the world of cinema and beyond.





From his early days in the industry to his current status as a global icon, Ram Charan's journey has been defined by exceptional performances and unwavering dedication. His recent success with "RRR" has solidified his position as a true game-changer, earning him the title of 'Global Star.'





Vels University is known for recognizing distinguished personalities across various fields. This year the University decided to confer a doctorate to Ram Charan for his contribution to the entertainment industry and also as an entrepreneur. The event will be organized extravagantly on 13 April 2024. This year, along with Ram Charan, the university will be honoring personalities like:



Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Coordinator, Chandrayaan, ISRO,Dr. GSK Velu, Founder & CMD, Trivitron Healthcare, Achanta Sharath Kamal, Renowned Table Tennis Player and Padma Shri recipient.





Fans of Ram Charan are understandably thrilled with this latest honor bestowed upon their beloved star. Social media is abuzz with celebratory messages and expressions of pride. On the professional front, Ram Charan's upcoming projects promise to further elevate his career.





They include Game Changer: Directed by Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, this highly anticipated film is expected to release during Dussehra. The buzz surrounding "Game Changer" is immense, with audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

RC16: This pan-India project, directed by Buchi Babu Sana of "Uppena" fame, will see Ram Charan paired with Janhvi Kapoor and music by AR Rahman. The film recently had a grand launch and is set to begin regular shooting soon.





Ram Charan's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors and individuals alike. His dedication, talent, and humility continue to win hearts globally. As he embarks on this new chapter with the honorary doctorate, the future looks even brighter for Global Star.