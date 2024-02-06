Rakul Preet's Bachelor Party in Goa

As the countdown to Rakul Preet Singh's much-anticipated wedding with actor-producer Jacky Bhagnani ticks away, the star heroine recently hosted a spectacular bachelor party for her close friends in the picturesque setting of Thailand. The celebration, attended by notable names from the Telugu film industry, including Manchu Lakshmi and Pragya Jaiswal, marked a glamorous prelude to the impending nuptials.

Originally planned as a destination wedding at an undisclosed foreign location, Rakul Preet Singh decided to switch things up at the last minute, opting for the serene shores of Goa as the backdrop for her special day on the 21st of February. The change in plans has only added to the intrigue and excitement surrounding the celebrity union.

The grand bachelor party in Thailand was a star-studded affair, filled with laughter, joy, and heartfelt moments shared among Rakul's closest friends. As glimpses of the celebration flooded social media, it was evident that the bride-to-be was having the time of her life surrounded by the love and camaraderie of her industry peers.

With the wedding just around the corner, expectations are soaring, and the guest list boasts big names from both Hindi and Telugu cinema. The star-studded affair is set to be a blend of glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments as Rakul and Jacky embark on this new chapter of their lives.

Rakul Preet Singh, who last graced the silver screen in Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, which enjoyed success at the box office, is taking a temporary hiatus from films as she prepares for her wedding festivities. The actress, known for her versatile performances, is yet to announce her next project, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates on her future cinematic endeavors.

As the film industry and fans alike eagerly anticipate the grand union of Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani in the beautiful setting of Goa, the couple's journey towards matrimony promises to be a celebration to remember. Stay tuned for more updates as the star-studded wedding approaches, bringing together the best of Bollywood and Tollywood to witness the union of two beloved figures in the entertainment world.