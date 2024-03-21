Rakul Preet Singh to be back before arclights

After happily marrying her lover Jackyy Bhagnani, pretty actress Rakul Preet Singh has resolved to pursue her acting career and is game for interesting roles in Tollywood. “She is looking for meaty roles since she intends to get before arc lights and extend her acting career. Few offers are under discussion,” says a source, who claims that she is open to roles with big stars since she has maintained her looks and physique. “She hits the gym regularly and wants to prove that married actresses are game for new challenges,” he adds.Even her colleague Kajal Aggarwal is doing films after marriage and motherhood too. “Rakul likes to strike a balance between her personal and professional lives and wants to showcase her acting chops in more films,” he points out.After romancing superstars like Jr NTR(Nannaku Prematho), Allu Arjun (Sarrainodu) and Ram Charan (Brucelee), Rakul is all set to do author backed roles to showcase her versatility. “Rakul is open to female-centric movies but it should be an exciting and interesting role. As she doesn't want a lady-oriented film for the sake of it,” he says and adds, “Rakul has worked with big Telugu stars and carved a niche for herself in Tollywood. She could do an author-backed role which retains her brand value and ratings.”Rakul has played both bubbly lover girl roles and performance-centric roles in films like ‘Rarandoi Veduka Choodam’ and ‘Konda Polam’ and proved her mettle. “She has done all kinds of roles and won loads of appreciation for her performance-oriented roles. She also gained a huge fan following with her glam-centric roles opposite superstars. So, she is looking to return to Tollywood with a bang and waiting for the right script,” he concludes.