Rajini's Lal Salaam on a sharing basis in AP/TS?

After the massive success of ‘Jailer’, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is returning with another big-ticket film ‘Lal Salaam’ to enthrall Telugu viewers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “It is one of the most awaited films of the year. The sports action drama will hit theatres on February 9,” says a source and adds, “But it will be mostly released on a sharing basis in two Telugu states since Rajnikanth is just doing a cameo and will be seen as Moideen Bhai in this gripping entertainer,” he adds.Rajinikanth made a comeback of sorts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after his last release “Jailer’ clocked more than Rs 30 crores net collections and set a new record for dubbed movies. “No doubt, the massive success of ‘Jailer’ has boosted the prospects of ‘Lal Salaam’ among Telugu distributors and triggered a lot of buzz. With Tamil producers demanding fancy prices, Telugu distributors would like to release the film on a sharing basis, rather than paying hefty advances since it is a movie around cricket and not the usual action film,” he points out.It is being directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, while AR Rahman has composed music for the film. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play local cricket rivals in Lal Salaam and it exposes politics spoiling the 'gentleman's game. "Interesting plot without any doubt,' he concludes.