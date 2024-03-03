Rajinikanth to build free hospital for poor?

Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who is basking in the success of 'Jailer' is in his plans to build a hospital on 12 acres in Chennai to provide free treatment to the poor. A few days ago, Rajinikanth visited the Registrar's office in Tirupporur, Chennai. There, the deed for his newly purchased land was held. Then knowing that Rajinikanth was coming, a large number of fans gathered there to see him. Due to this, there was excitement in the area for some time. In this case, the information has been leaked after Rajinikanth's arrival there.



Accordingly, Rajini has bought a 12-acre piece of land on the way from Chennai OMR road to Thalambur. Rajini has come to the Tiruporur Registrar's office to register the deed. And Rajinikanth is in the process of building a huge hospital at that place.



The hospital is providing high-quality free treatment to the poor. At the same time, it is said that money will be collected from the well-off. According to reports, the construction work for the hospital is about to start soon, and since he is currently shooting, Rajini has appointed a friend of his to take care of the construction work with him



On the work front, Rajinikanth is currently working in 'Vettaiyan' directed by 'Jai Bhim' director Gnanavel. The film's shooting, which Lyca is producing, has reached its final stages. Currently, the final shooting of 'Vettaiyan' is going on in Hyderabad. Rajinikanth, Rana Dagupathi, Ritika Singh, and others are participating.