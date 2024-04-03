Rajinikanth’s 170th film on Byju's scam?

If reliable Chennai sources are to be believed, superstar Rajnikanth 170th film with young director T J Gnanavel reportedly revolves around the much-tainted Byju's scam that shook the online education industry. “Politicians alleged hundreds of crores of scam in tablets distributed by the startup company at inflated prices and caused huge losses of people,” says a source who claims that Rajinkanth liked the concept and wanted to make a film with a social message. “Rajinikanth who exposed Hindu idol smugglers in ‘Jailer’, is doing another message-oriented film that shook the online education industry that would live up to his larger than life image,” he adds.

Director Gnanavel who impressed the audience with his court drama ‘Jai Bhim’ and showcased police atrocities towards tribal community and exposed lock up death which was otherwise recorded as a road accident. “Gnanavel likes to do films inspired by real-life incidents and weaves a matching story to make it interesting to watch with enough drama and narrative,” he points out.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will be sharing screen space with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in this gripping entertainer and their combination is going to work wonders since they are coming together after 34 years since ‘Giraftaar.’