Rajinikanth unique style, charisma intact, says Sunil Narang

Leading distributor-turned-exhibitor Sunil Narang who distributed the Telugu dubbed version of 'Vettaiyan', claims that Telugu audiences love to watch Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. “Even his latest film ‘Vettaiyan’ has opened very well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during Dussehra festival,” he says and adds, “Rajinikanth charisma and stylish mannerisms are being lauded by even young Telugu audiences and the collections are picking up.” In fact, Rajinikanth surpassed the collections of Telugu heroes like Gopichand, Sudheer Babu and others. “Tamil superstar is the big winner this Dussehra and even attracted a mix of young, middle and older fans and even families in big numbers,” he points out.Even his earlier film ‘Jailer’ rocked the Telugu box office and made more than Rs 35 crore net collections. "We were lucky to release “Jailer’ in Telugu and it shook Telugu box office as Telugu audience made it a big winner. His dialogue delivery and action sequences are a big draw and his subtle performance is also being liked by fans,” he adds.He claims that the film Rajinikanth was supposed to attend the pre-release event of ‘Vettaiyan’ on October 4, but couldn’t make it. “Unfortunately, he was not feeling well, so he couldn’t make it. Otherwise, the openings in Telugu states would have to be much higher and bigger since his presence would make a big difference to pre-release hype and thereafter, to draw sensational openings,” he informs.He also had a word of praise for Rana Daggubati who donned a negative role in the film. ‘Rana proved his mettle in a dark role and matched strides with Rajinikanth and it would be a treat to watch bother together on screen’ he adds.On bagging Telugu rights of Rajini's next and much-awaited film ‘Coolie’ which also stars Nagarjuna in a key role “We will try our best to bag Telugu rights of ‘Coolie’ since we prefer a longer bonding with Tamil superstar,” he concludes.