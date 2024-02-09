Rajinikanth's Remuneration for Lal Salaam

Renowned actor Rajinikanth is set to grace the screen in an extended role in his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's upcoming film "Lal Salaam," scheduled for release this weekend. As anticipation mounts among fans eager to witness the father-daughter duo's collaboration, reports have surfaced claiming that Rajinikanth has charged a significant sum for his cameo appearance.





According to a report, Rajinikanth is said to have received a staggering Rs 40 crore for his 30 to 40-minute role in "Lal Salaam," charging per minute for his appearance. However, it's important to note that News18 could not independently verify this report at the time of publishing.





Apart from his acting contribution, music maestro AR Rahman, speaking at the film's music launch, revealed that Rajinikanth not only acted but also lent his expertise to the dialogues of the film, showcasing his multifaceted talent and commitment to the project.





"Lal Salaam" is a sports drama featuring Vishnu and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth adding star power with his extended cameo. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth emphasized the sensitive nature of the film's subject matter, noting that only someone with profound humanity, like her father, would agree to be part of such a project.





Produced by Lyca Productions, "Lal Salaam" is poised to offer audiences a unique cinematic experience, delving into compelling themes and narratives. As Aishwaryaa passionately defends her father against online criticisms and showcases their emotional connection and commitment to meaningful cinema, expectations soar for the release of "Lal Salaam" on February 9.