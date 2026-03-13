Rajendra Prasad Apologises, Says 'I have immense respect for MGR'

Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad has once again found himself at the center of controversy after making remarks about legendary Tamil actor and former Chief Minister M. G. Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.

Even though Rajendra Prasad spoke in Telugu, the comment quickly spread on social media and reached Tamil audiences, for whom MGR is revered almost like a deity. The backlash was swift, with many criticizing the actor online. Tamil actor Vishal also reacted on social media, asking Rajendra Prasad to apologize for the remark.

Responding to the controversy, Rajendra Prasad released a apology video. He stated that he has immense respect for MGR and understands how deeply the Tamil people admire him like a god. He explained that while speaking about Kanta Rao’s greatness during an award event, he accidentally made a remark that was misunderstood and blown out of proportion.

Rajendra Prasad also recalled that during his time at the Madras Film Institute, MGR was the Chief Minister and had even visited the institute to watch students perform. He said he would never intentionally speak disrespectfully about such a great personality.

Admitting that it was a mistake, the actor apologized if his words had hurt anyone’s sentiments. Notably, he delivered his apology in Tamil, directly addressing the Tamil audience and Tamil Actors Guild.