Rajamouli’s Son’s Viral Video On Mosquitoes On Sets Of Varanasi Sparks Buzz

A satirical video shared by filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s son Kartikeya on Hyderabad’s mosquito menace has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Kartikeya humorously remarks that mosquitoes have become such a nuisance that even film shootings are getting affected. While the video is light-hearted, the issue he highlights is serious and widely relatable.

Hyderabad is currently grappling with a severe mosquito problem across several neighbourhoods. Residents complain of sleepless nights due to incessant bites, while evening walks and outdoor activities have reduced drastically in many areas.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prakash Raj, is progressing briskly in Hyderabad and surrounding zones. Recently, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra filmed a duet song featuring several intricate and visually rich moments.

“Priyanka will also have action sequences in the film on par with her Hollywood outings, and she is going all out with kick-butt action scenes,” says a source.

The film is also significant for Mahesh Babu, as Varanasi is technically his Hindi debut. The actor is expected to test his popularity in North India and expand his reach globally. “He was once the undisputed star of the overseas market with hits like Athadu and Dookudu. Now, he could be expanding his base further into Europe and other international territories,” the source concludes.