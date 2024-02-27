Rajamouli's Son to Release Malayalam Movie Premalu in Telugu

Premalu, a recent Malayalam film, has garnered widespread acclaim and achieved blockbuster success. With its captivating storyline set against the lively backdrop of Hyderabad, there's growing anticipation among Telugu audiences for its potential release in their language. Stepping up to the plate is SS Karthikeya, the son of renowned director SS Rajamouli, who has taken charge of bringing Premalu to the Telugu audience.Currently overseeing the dubbing process, Karthikeya ensures that the dialogues retain their native essence with subtle adjustments. Several portions of the movie have already been successfully dubbed. Set to capitalize on the Shivaratri weekend, the Telugu version of Premalu is scheduled to hit screens in Telugu states on March 8th.Having captured the attention of Telugu movie enthusiasts who watched the Malayalam version with English subtitles in Hyderabad, excitement is building among rural audiences as well. With recent dubbed films facing challenges at the Telugu box office, all eyes are now on how Premalu will fare in its Telugu adaptation.Since its release on February 9th, Premalu has dominated the box office in Kerala, emerging as a blockbuster. The film has also received praise from Telugu film enthusiasts and critics alike, particularly for its authentic portrayal of Hyderabad.