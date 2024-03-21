Rajamouli, family rattled by earthquake in Japan

Renowned director Rajamouli, along with his son Karthikeya and a select group of family members and colleagues, embarked on a special journey to Japan for the screenings of their blockbuster film, RRR, which is nearing its two-year mark in theaters. The film continues to captivate audiences in Japan with its timeless appeal.





However, their visit took an unexpected turn this morning when they experienced an earthquake. Karthikeya took to social media platform X to share the harrowing experience, stating, "Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realize it was an earthquake." Despite the initial shock, Karthikeya noted the calm demeanor of the locals, adding, "I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked."





Following Karthikeya's tweet, concerns about the safety of Rajamouli and his entourage flooded in from fans worldwide. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karthikeya recently unveiled plans for two exciting projects in collaboration with the team behind the iconic Baahubali series. Both films will feature acclaimed Malayalam actor Fahadh Faazil in the lead role.