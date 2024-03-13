Rajamouli all praises for Mamitha Baiju

The Telugu adaptation of the Malayalam romantic-comedy "Premalu" has become a sensation among audiences and critics alike, prompting the film's makers to celebrate its success with a grand event in Hyderabad on March 12.





The esteemed cast and crew of "Premalu," including lead actors Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju, were present at the event, which was graced by the presence of renowned filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Anil Ravipudi.





During the event, Rajamouli shared his thoughts on "Premalu" and the talent of Malayalam actors. In a viral video circulating online, Rajamouli expressed, "I heard that this movie is a big hit in Malayalam. But I don't usually enjoy love stories. We all crave action movies. So, I went to see this movie with little interest. However, within the first 15 minutes in the theater, I found myself laughing till the end. This is a movie that everyone should experience together in the theater."





Rajamouli emphasized the unique charm of light-hearted cinema like "Premalu," stating that such films are best enjoyed on the big screen and credited the Telugu dialogues for enhancing the movie's appeal to a wider audience. He also lauded the exceptional talent of Malayalam actors, acknowledging their superiority in the industry.





Furthermore, Rajamouli praised Mamitha Baiju for her outstanding performance in "Premalu," expressing his admiration for her character portrayal. He likened her potential impact to that of Girija Shettar in the 1989 film "Geethanjali" and Sai Pallavi in her noteworthy roles.





The Telugu version of "Premalu" premiered in theaters on March 8, following the acquisition of its Telugu dubbing rights by SS Karthikeya, son of SS Rajamouli. Directed by Girish AD, "Premalu" features a talented ensemble cast including Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, Sangeeth Prathap, and others. Produced by Fahadh Faasil, Syam Pushkaran, and Dileesh Pothan under Bhavana Studios, the film captivates audiences with its comedic charm and endearing storyline.