Raja Saab Producer Dismisses Rumours, Says Financials Cleared

The Telugu film industry was left shaken by the last-minute postponement of Akhanda 2, triggering confusion and concern across the trade. Soon after, speculations began circulating about the fate of other major releases, with The Raja Saab becoming a major topic of discussion. Some reports claimed that the film might miss its Sankranti release, while others suggested that it was caught in financial issues. These rumours created uncertainty among fans and distributors.

Reacting to the baseless speculation, leading producer TG Vishwa Prasad stepped forward to clarify the situation. He firmly stated that all external investments brought into The Raja Saab had already been cleared using internal funds. While he acknowledged that some interest payments were pending, he assured that they would be settled before the film’s business officially begins.

Vishwa Prasad also expressed concern over the growing trend of last-minute hurdles affecting film releases. He said such sudden disruptions do not just impact producers, but also buyers, exhibitors, technicians, and the countless workers whose livelihoods depend on the industry. He urged the government to establish clear legal guidelines to prevent third parties from stopping film releases at the eleventh hour.

In a statement, he said, “It is unfortunate to see movies being stopped just before release and the impact it has on various others in the industry. Artists of the movie, small movie producers waiting to release their films by timing them with big movies… The issue with the release of Akhanda 2 has deeply disturbed me.”

He continued, “There have been many speculations around Rajasaab and its release. Unfortunately, a last-minute attempt was made to disrupt a film’s release. On Rajasaab, all raised investments are fully cleared through internal funds, and the remaining interest will be settled shortly, well before business opens. Looking forward to the grand release of Akhanda 2, all remaining December releases, Rajasaab, Mana Sankara Vara Prasad, Bhartha Mahashayaku Vignapthi, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Jana Nayagan, Para Sakthi, and any other Sankranti releases with glorifying success.” he added.