Raj Tarun Battles Personal and Professional Turmoil Amid Allegations and Film Failure

Popular actor Raj Tarun is going through tough times professionally and personally too. On one hand, he is facing allegations about his personal life since his alleged girlfriend Lavanya approached the cops to settle their marital issue, on the other, his last release "Purushottamudu' failed to set the box office on fire. No doubt, his personal life took its toll on his professional life as he skipped the media interactions and didn’t promote his last film.However, he managed to attend the event of his upcoming film ‘Tiragabadara Saami’ set to release on Friday at Prasad Labs in Banjara Hills two days ago. Getting to know of it, his rumored girlfriend and wife Lavanya rushed to Prasad Labs and the cops declined her entry. She was sent back to avoid further controversies. However, in the event, media personnel raised questions about the ongoing controversy and Raj Tarun had a tough time answering them. He urged the media to avoid questions related to his personal life.Earlier, the actor received notices from the cops and his lawyer appeared before them and sought some more time for Raj Tarun to appear before them. “My personal life has been impacted for sure and I will surely wriggle out of this crisis in a couple of days. These allegations have nothing to do with my professional life as my livelihood depends on the success of my films,” urged Raj Tarun.Raj Tarun made in mark in Tollywood with hits like ‘Uyyala Jumpala’, ‘Cinema Choopistha Mava’, and ‘Kumari 21 F’ and is known for his typical slang and realistic performances. But he has to bounce back with a big hit sooner than later.