Raj Nidimoru's Wife Posts Cryptic Quote after Samantha's Dubai Reel
Tollywood actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu sparked fresh speculations around her dating rumors with her latest Instagram post from her Dubai trip.
Samantha, shared a reel on the meta-owned platform, which was captioned, "What I see VS what you see".
In the video, she’s seen holding hands with a man and it took no time to convince fans that it was filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.
Just hours after Samantha’s post went live, Raj’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, posted a cryptic Instagram Story quoting Ali Ibn Abi Talib, "Detachment is not that you should own nothing, but that nothing should own you."
Shhyamali's post only poured oil on the fire as speculations grew further.
Samantha-Raj first collaborated on The Family Man 2 and later Citadel: Honey Bunny, attracting public interest in their rapport.
However, neither of them addressed dating rumours yet.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
