Raima Sen's Telugu debut film

In a poignant cinematic exploration of history's enduring relevance, "Maa Kaali" emerges as a powerful narrative set against the tumultuous backdrop of pre-partition Bengal. Directed by Vijay Yelakanti and starring Raima Sen and Abhishek Singh, this emotional saga delves into the tragic struggles of Bengalis amidst the chaos of the past.





At its heart, "Maa Kaali" delves into the harrowing events of August 16, 1946, a pivotal moment in Bengal's history marked by widespread communal violence during The Week of the Long Knives. Through the lens of the unsuspecting Gosh family, led by the innocent Gosh, the film portrays the anguish of families torn apart during partition, their identities lost amidst the turmoil.





Spanning decades, the narrative traces the Gosh family's journey through the trials of history, embodying resilience in the face of adversity. Against the backdrop of communal unrest and political upheaval, they symbolize the struggles of a generation caught in the crossfire of historical events.





Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibotla, the first look of "Maa Kaali" captivates with its evocative imagery, featuring the iconic 'Maa Kaali' alongside a woman in a hijab, symbolizing the film's exploration of identity and societal barriers.





With a soul-stirring soundtrack by Anurag Halder and cinematography by Acharya Venu, "Maa Kaali" weaves a tale that resonates deeply with audiences, shedding light on forgotten narratives while addressing themes of resilience and identity that remain relevant today.





Bankrolled by People Media Factory, "Maa Kaali" serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling to illuminate the darkest chapters of history and inspire hope for the future. Through its exploration of the human spirit, the film invites audiences to reflect on the lessons of the past and find strength in the face of adversity.