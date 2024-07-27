Dhanush Raayan draws lukewarm collections in AP/TG?

After his last film ‘Captain Miller’ sank without a trace in the two Telugu states, Tamil star Dhanush returned with another action film ‘Raayan’ but it failed to draw big openings. “It just managed to collect Rs 1.5 crore net collections on day one which is lukewarm and unimpressive for such a big film,’ says a distributor who adds, “Despite big promotions and Dhanush himself promoting the film in Hyderabad, yet the action adventure revolving around three brothers and sister failed to enthuse Telugu audience,” he adds.

In fact, Dhanush turned director for this gangster movie and it was released in over 250-odd theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana but many theatres witnessed negligible footfalls. “It had a decent release and got the best of theatres in two Telugu states but somehow the audience didn’t turn up in big numbers,” he points out.

The film, which is valued around Rs 6 crore plus in Telugu states, has to pick up drastically this Saturday and Sunday to break even, otherwise it will turn difficult in the days to come, he concludes.