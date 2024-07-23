Dhanush Ready for Multistarrer with this Telugu Star

Actor-filmmaker Dhanush's highly anticipated action drama ‘Raayan’ will soon be released globally in cinemas starting from July 26th. The pre-release function of its Telugu version was held last night in Hyderabad where fans and the movie industry talked so much about it.In the event, the anchor put forth an interesting question to Dhanush – if a multi-starrer were ever made, which actor would he choose as a co-star? He promptly responded with NTR. These two are known for their exceptional acting skills and enjoy a massive fan base across the whole country. For fans and insiders alike of both industries, the thought of these two massive actors sharing the screen is nothing short of exciting because it means that there may be something huge coming out of Bollywood.Raayan is also special since it’s Dhanush’s 50th film during his illustrious career. Additionally to having a pivotal role in this film, Dhanush has shouldered the mantle of being its script writer and director. And now SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan and Selvaraghavan among others contribute towards making Raayan an ensemble cast film. The music for Raayan was scored by none other than AR Rahman himself thereby adding even more excitement to this project.With the release date nearing, Raayan has gotten everyone talking about another action-packed movie that showcases the many sides of Dhanush.