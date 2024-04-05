Raashi Khanna moves into her new house in Hyderabad

Popular actress Raashii Khanna, who was seen in Telugu films like 'Tholi Prema' and "'World Famous Lover," has bought a new home in Hyderabad. Even though her career has hit a roadblock of sorts in Tollywood after flops like 'Yodha'. Armed with good looks and talent, she hasn’t tasted big success in recent times.

Raashii recently celebrated the housewarming function of her new house in Hyderabad with family and friends. She’s also busy with her upcoming film “The Sabarmati Report,” where she stars alongside '12th Fail' hero Vikrant Massey and Ridhi Dogra.

Raashii has also tasted success in Tamil with 'Thiruchitrambalam' opposite Dhanush and also doing a few other south projects including “Aranmanai 4” and the Telugu film “Telusu Kada” with Siddhu Jonnalagadda. Recently, she gave an update on her highly anticipated web series “Farzi,” starring alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The second season is expected to begin production this year.

Raashi Khanna worked with top Telugu actors like Vijay Devarkonda, Ram Pothineni, and Varun Tej and received good appreciation for her work.