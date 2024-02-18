Pushpa makes a splash at Berlin Film Fest

The stylish star Allu Arjun graced the star-studded Berlin International Film Festival where his movie Pushpa 1: The Rise was screened. After making waves in India, the movie splashes on the global platform.







The movie received a warm reception at the film festival which saw the presence of the ‘reel’ Pushpa along with the producer of the film. The makers took to social media to announce and share a few glimpses from the gala event.Allu Arjun also dropped a subtle hint of Pushpa 3 at the film festival. In his conversation with a daily, Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun said, "You can expect part three, and we do want to make it a franchise. We have exciting ideas for the lineup."Allu Arjun also interacted with filmmakers and producers at the film festival. The craze for the Pushpa continues to soar day by day, with the film Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set for a grand theatrical release on August 15, 2024.