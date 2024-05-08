Pushpa did nothing to me and I don't have to hide it: Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most popular and undisputed actors in the Malayalam film industry. He has a great aura and a massive fan following across the South. The actor is currently basking on the success of his recent blockbuster Aavesham which went on to collect huge amounts at the box office.

In a recent interview, talking to the media, Fahadh Faasil spoke about being part of Pushpa starring Allu Arjun. The first part introduced Fahadh as Banwar Singh Shikavath and the second part is said to be having a lot more of him. When the actor was asked about how Pushpa changed his life, the actor said, " “No, I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I told Sukumar sir that. I don’t have to hide it. I have to be honest. I am doing my stuff here in the Malayalam industry. No disrespect to anything.”

He further expressed, “People expect magic from me after Pushpa… no. It’s pure collaboration and love for Sukumar Sir. My stuff is here in Malayalam cinema. Very clearly, my stuff is here.”

Fahadh's statements have mixed reactions from the fans and audiences. Well, we cannot wait to watch him in Pushpa 2.