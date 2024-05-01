Pushpa 2 song hails return of Pushpa Raj

No doubt, reigning star Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa The Rule' is triggering a lot of buzz. The action-adventure is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. And to increase the excitement level among the fans, the makers have finally released the first song of the film today. Well, on Tuesday a new poster from the song was unveiled.



The song opens with celebrating the journey of Allu Arjun from a common man to a famous goon. The strong lyrics describe his character along with others. The groovy tune of the song is set to top the music charts for days to come. The song is released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali.



Earlier this month, the makers of Pushpa 2 also released the teaser of the film on Allu Arjun’s birthday. In the teaser, Allu Arjun was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported makeup with heavy traditional gold and flower jewelry. He was seen beating up goons.



According to industry sources, the audio rights of Pushpa 2 were reportedly traded for over Rs 45 crores, the highest for a Telugu film in recent times.