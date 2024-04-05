Pushpa 2: Srivalli arrives in style!

On the occasion of Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, the makers of Pushpa have released a captivating first look poster of the actress from the Allu Arjun starrer. In the new poster, the actress looks absolutely ravishing and stunning at the same time. in the new poster, Rashmika, as Srivalli looks stunning in a sari, completely with silk gold traditional with vermilion on her forehead.





In this first look poster from Pushpa to you can see Rashmika all deck in huge jewellery and it indicates that Pushpa's wife Srivalli has changed with time as her husband grew into a rich business man.





Along with the poster, the makers also once again shared the teaser of the film is going to be out on April 8. Not just the Telugu audiences or Arjun fans, but film audiences across the country, and the globe are very much waiting for this action. Packed teaser from the makers on all Arjun's birthday.





Rashmika has been high hopes on this film, and undoubtedly it is Pushpa that has made her popular across the country and also the national crush of India. And the recently released released animal is the other film that made her much more popular and also increase the number of the fans she's got till date.