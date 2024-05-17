Major setback for Pushpa The Rule?

Sukumar’s much-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has garnered a massive fan following and is eagerly anticipated by audiences. Meanwhile, recent rumors about potential crew changes and a possible delay in the release date have caused some concern among fans.





There has been speculation on social media about editor Antony Rubin leaving the project. However, it has been clarified that Rubin’s departure was amicable due to his prior commitments. To ensure the film's timely completion before August 15, 2024, renowned editor Navin Nooli has been brought on board to seamlessly take over the editing responsibilities.





Meanwhile, a trustable source reported that Pushpa 2 will be releasing on August 15; that’s a firm commitment and there will be no delay in this release date. The source also added “Allu Arjun will complete shooting for the movie this month, and by June, the rest of the shooting os the film will be wrapped up. So there’s no possibility of the film being delayed.”





Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to Sukumar’s blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rule, released in 2021. The film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, respectively. While the first film depicted Pushpa's journey from a daily wage laborer to a notorious smuggler and gangster, the sequel will explore his struggle to maintain his power. The teaser and the single titled Pushpa Pushpa have already generated a positive response. Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to hit theaters on August 15.





This pan-Indian project boasts an ensemble cast including Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Jagadeesh, and others in significant roles. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is highly anticipated and features music by Devi Sri Prasad. Stay tuned for more updates on this eagerly awaited film.