Pushpa 2 Teaser official release Date Out

The much awaited date of Pushpa's teaser is finally here. The makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa today morning announced that there is going to be an exciting update from them for all the fans of Allu Arjun and Pushpa.





They have already given a hint that they are going to give an update on the teaser of the film. It has been shared an official tweet that on April 8 marking the occasion of Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday. They will be releasing the teaser of Pushpa 2.





In the official announcement, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Let the #PushpaMassJaathara begin T𝗛𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗪𝗔𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th

He is coming with double the fire

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024. Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings @TSeries."





Expectations on this film are already high, not just across the country, but across the globe . The film has Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the rules and is directed by Sukumar.





Fans of the film have been waiting for more than 2 1/2 years now for the sequel of Pushpa. Film is correctly, underproduction, and the makers are trying to wrap it up as soon as possible, and in order to head to the post Production work.