Priyanka Mohan on a Roll in Tollywood

Hyderabad: After making a mark in Kollywood, pretty actress Priyanka Mohan has signed some big films in Tollywood. She is eagerly awaiting the release of her next Telugu film ‘Saripoda Sanivaram' opposite hotshot Nani. “She is doing a very important role in the film and has scope for performance too,” says a source who adds, “She plays a love interest to Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’ and doing a meaty role again,” he adds.

The Tamil Brahmin girl is trying to gain a foothold in Tollywood. “Her earlier stint in Tollywood wasn’t exciting enough but this time she has found some good roles to make a mark in Telugu movies too,” he points out. He further adds, “She has to deliver big hits to bag plum with superstars in Telugu since filmmakers sign up actresses who are among hits over talent and good looks.”

Already, the actress proved her mettle in the Tamil film industry and delivered blockbusters like ‘Doctor’ and ‘Don’ and worked with Tamil stars like Suriya and Siva Karthikeyan and also worked with Dhanush in ‘Captain Miller.’

Actually, Priyanka Mohan has shared screen space with Nani in their earlier Telugu film ‘Gang Leader’ and they have joined hands once again for another multi-crore movie. "She also acted with Sharwanand in ‘Sreekaram’ before turning busy in the Tamil film industry," he adds.

The actress made her screen debut with the Kannada film ‘Ondhu Kadha Hella’ and hasn't looked back ever since and getting busy in varied languages.