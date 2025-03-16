Priyanka Chopra Brings Holi Cheer to SSMB29 Sets

Global star Priyanka Chopra brought festive vibes to the sets of SSMB29 as she celebrated Holi while shooting for the much-anticipated film. With the film already making headlines at every turn, her colorful celebration has now gone viral, delighting fans.

Sharing glimpses from the sets, Priyanka posted, "It's a working Holi for us. Here's wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Holi full of laughter and togetherness with your loved ones." In one picture, she is seen with vibrant colors on her cheeks, while another captures her celebrating the festival with her hairstylist.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, SSMB29 stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing a pivotal role. The film’s story is penned by Vijayendra Prasad, while MM Keeravani composes the music. The grand cinematic spectacle is set to release in two parts, with the first arriving in 2027 and the second in 2029.

With such massive anticipation surrounding the project, every update, including Priyanka’s festive moments, keeps fans eagerly awaiting more.