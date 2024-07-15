Can you guess the cost of Upasana's outfit at Ambani Wedding?

Upasana Kamineni is an influential person in India. She is known for her immense impact on healthcare in India and marrying Tollywood superstar Ram Charan in 2014. Being part of Apollo Foundation as Vice Chairperson and Apollo Life has positioned Upasana as one of the most respected health practitioners in India.

Upasana Kamineni shares her limelight with husband Ram Charan in one of India’s most admired partnerships that always create headlines through their public appearances as well as philanthropic acts.

Recently, Upasana and Ram Charan were among the high-profile people who attended Anant Ambani’s wedding to Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. It was a star-studded event that attracted many celebrities from different walks of life.

Upasana’s dress is simply charming. She chose to wear a Beige Embroidered Silk Anarkali Set designed by Jayanti Reddy. The outfit, which costs Rs. 1,49,900, perfectly showed her impeccable fashion sense and enhanced the beauty of the event.

The wedding itself was widely attended by several important personalities from Tollywood and beyond. Among them were Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Venkatesh, Akhil Akkineni and Rana Daggubati among others. Besides Tollywood stars, business tycoons as well as Bollywood actors also graced this occasion making it memorable and luxurious.

The wedding between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is a grand celebration filled with love and luxury. Also adding to its splendor is the presence of an elegant Upasana Kamineni in stunning attire for an unforgettable experience.