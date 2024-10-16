Prashanth Varma to have his own VFX team?

New-age director Prashanth Varma who is basking in the success of 'HanuMan', is reportedly planning to rope in a technical team who are experts in Visual Effects since he has lined up several socio-fantasy movies. "He is discussing with a few VFX experts and intends to rope them full-time into his team," says a source. He claimed that Prashanth wanted his team since most of his movies were loaded with graphics and visual effects. "Socio Fantasy movies demand around 1200 to 1600 VFX shots each to create an eye-pleasing fantasy world and few fictional characters believable and relatable to viewers. It requires an expert team to deliver the best,” he adds.

Earlier, for ‘HanuMan,’ Prashanth had to go to Chennai, Mumbai, and a few foreign countries to get stunning visual effects and also received big appreciation. Set to dish out more socio-fantasy movies, he didn’t want to compromise and reach out to pan-India viewers. “He would be hiring 10 to 12 members to segregate work and execute things to his liking and gradually, the team would be expanded depending on his workload,” he points out. He is bound to get more work since he has just launched ‘Maha Kali’ which is billed as India’s first women's superhero movie and also has ‘Simba’ with Nandamuri Mokshagna besides his other big-ticket mythological movie ‘Jai Hanuman’. “Maha Kali will be set in Bengal backdrop and will feature a bold and refreshing portrayal of the revered Goddess Kali by a dark-skinned actress. He will also be roping in a popular actor for ‘Jai Hanuman’ since it would be a story of Lord Hanuman who arrives in Kaliyug. The issues he faces and tackles thereon. All supernatural films are going to boast of splendid visual effects and so he would rely on his team, over giving contracts to other companies, “he concludes.