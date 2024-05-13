Prashanth Varma next Lord Hanuman in Kaliyug?

After tasting massive success with his superhero film ‘HanuMan’, new age director Prashanth Varma is reportedly planning to up the ante and going to make a socio-fantasy movie revolving around Lord Hanuman himself in the upcoming film ‘Jai Hanuman’. “After showing traces of glory and valour of Lord Hanuman in ‘HanuMan’, the director is planning to make a full-fledged film on Lord Hanuman who descends on earth to tackle human woes,” says a source.

He claims that Prashanth seems to have realized the crowd-pulling prowess of Vayuputra Hanuman and weaving a script to enhance his magnificence on the big screen. “The story happens in present times and when characters invoke the legend of Vayuputra, he arrives with a big bang and showcases his courageous spirit. He himself tackles the evil forces with his might,” he informs.

Actually, in his last release ‘HanuMan’, Prashanth introduced actor Tejja Sajja as an underdog who turns a superhero after attaining the blessings of Ram Bhakt Hanuman. “No such plans this time, in the sequel he is set to make a complete film around the feats of Lord Hanuman and deliver a pan-India project to enthrall Hindi film viewers and others. It will be socio-fantasy and not a mythological movie,” he concludes.