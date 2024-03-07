Sandalwood directors shine bright in Tollywood?

Move over Tamil directors since it is the season of Kannada directors in Tollywood. After ace director Prashanth Neel delivered a big hit ‘Salaar’ with Telugu superstar Prabhas, his colleague Harsha is trying to make a mark with his upcoming film ‘Bhimaa’ with action hero Gopichand. While actor-director Risabh Shetty is working for a Telugu script after tasting success with ‘Kantara’. “No doubt, Kannada directors are surely making waves in Tollywood,’ says producer Lagadapati Sridhar who is quite familiar with Kannada movies. “I am in touch with most young Kannada directors like R Chandru and A Harsha who is an expert in supernatural thrillers. I do watch most Kannada films,’ he adds.“I know Harsha is doing a cop story with a unique characterisation for Gopichand in ‘Bhimaa’ and I wish him good luck since Telugu audiences patronize good talent, irrespective of where they are born,” he points out. He also disclosed that he made some money with Kannada directors over Telugu directors. "Frankly, I earned some profits for my film ‘Potugadu’ directed by Kannada director Pawan Wadeyar over other directors. It was one film that fetched me profits. I also worked with R Chandru with my film 'Krishnamma Kalipindi Iddarini," he informs.He states that directors like Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty have raised the bar on Kannada cinema by impressing audiences worldover with their path-breaking films like ‘KGF’ and “Kantara’ respectively. ‘While Prashanth has moved out and is working with big Telugu stars like Prabhas and Jr NTR, while Rishabh Shetty is happy doing content-driven movies in Kannada and he is ready with ‘Kantara prequel and also promised a Telugu script. No doubt, Kannada filmmakers have brought the spotlight back on the Kannada film industry after a break,’ he adds.However, he urges filmmakers from Sandalwood to pace up their movies and add more commercial ingredients like songs and comedy for Telugu films. "Telugu film audiences love to watch well-packaged movies rather than just good plots. A good mix of unique plot, racy narration and some relief through songs and humour will help Kannada filmmakers to give Telugu directors a run for their money in the days to come," he concludes.