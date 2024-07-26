Pranitha Subhash Shares Lovely Photos Announcing Second Pregnancy

Pranitha Subhash has acted in various languages such as Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. She is all set for her second child. On July 25th she took to Instagram to reveal this news and posted prideful photographs showing her baby bump.The actress shared several heartwarming pictures on social media which announced her pregnancy much to the delight of her fans. In these photos she can be seen in normal blue denim pants and a trendy black sleeveless bodysuit. The glow that comes with a pregnant woman is evident on her face which is framed by open tresses and minimal make-up.“Round two…the pants don’t fit anymore!” Pranitha captioned the cute photos leading to many congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers in comments’ section.In terms of work assignments, Pranitha was last seen in Ramana Avatara (Kannada), helmed by Vikas and Vinay Pampathi as a romantic comedy film on May 10,2024. The film features an ensemble cast including Rishi, Shubra Aiyappa, Arun Sagar, and Anirudh Acharya.Pranitha Subhash made her acting debut with the Kannada film "Porki" in 2010, which starred Darshan Thoogudeepa. “Bheema Theeradalli” was praised by critics for her performance in 2012. She has worked over the years with great actors like Siddharth and Mahesh Babu and even appeared in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bollywood song called “Chan Kitthan”.On May 30, 2021, Pranitha married Nitin Raju, a businessman, in an intimate ceremony. In June of the year 2022, they had their first daughter. Of late, Pranitha and Nitin who have been married for three years are excitedly awaiting the coming of their second child.Her happy news and radiant appearance have touched on the hearts of her fans waiting to hear from her more about this new phase of motherhood.