Prabhu Deva-Nagma's Premikudu Re-Release in Theatres

Produced by KT Kunjuman and directed by Shankar, the iconic film "Premikudu" starring the legendary dancer and actor Prabhu Deva alongside the stunning actress Nagma is all set for a grand re-release, featuring music by the maestro Rahman. Ramana and Muralidhar are taking charge as the release producers for this highly anticipated event.







The re-release press meet for "Premikudu" took place on Monday, graced by esteemed guests including Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar, Treasurer Ram Satyanarayana, Director Muppalaneni Siva, Shivanagu Narra, Shobharani, Producers Ramana, and Muralidhar.





Reflecting on the occasion, Director Muppalaneni Siva expressed his excitement, stating, "Premikudu," which debuted 30 years ago, holds a special place in my heart. The re-release of this iconic film is a moment of joy for me and countless others who cherish its timeless story and memorable performances. I eagerly await its return to the big screen."





Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary Prasannakumar also expressed optimism about the film's re-release, praising the exceptional talent of singer Balasubramaniam and highlighting the captivating performances of Prabhu Deva and the enchanting beauty of Nagma.





Director Shivanagu shared his belief that if "Premikudu" were released in the present era, it would undoubtedly achieve blockbuster status, emphasizing the film's enduring appeal and potential for success in today's market. Producers Ramana and Muralidhar echoed this sentiment, expressing their delight at reintroducing the film to audiences and promising a grand re-release event featuring Prabhu Deva himself.





With anticipation building for the re-release of "Premikudu," fans can expect a memorable cinematic experience that celebrates the timeless charm of this beloved classic.