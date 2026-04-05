Prabhas’s ‘Fauzi’ Leak Row Sparks Warning As Shoot Nears Completion

Prabhas’ upcoming film Fauzi is nearing completion, with just about ten days of shoot left for the actor. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the project is currently in its final stages. However, the film has landed in controversy after a few pictures of Prabhas from the sets were leaked online and widely circulated across social media.

The makers have issued a strict warning against sharing such content. In an official statement, they said that certain accounts are spreading leaked images from the sets and cautioned that such posts will be reported, with necessary action taken against those involved. The team emphasized that these leaks compromise the cinematic experience they are carefully building and urged audiences to wait for the big-screen reveal.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi also made a heartfelt appeal, requesting fans not to spoil the magic. He stated that the team has put immense effort into crafting something special and that it should be experienced collectively in theatres rather than through unauthorized leaks.

A source says that the film is made with a massive budget around ₹400 crore, Fauzi carries high expectations. "The film is set in the backdrop of 1940s colonial India, with Prabhas portraying a rebellious soldier who takes on the might of the British Empire. His role is said to carry strong mythological and historical undertones, drawing parallels to characters like Karna from the Mahabharata.

Adding further, "the protagonist is envisioned as a blend of legendary archetypes—like Partha (Arjuna), who conquered the Padmavyuha; like Karna, yet aligned with righteousness; and like Ekalavya, a warrior of innate valor without a guru—hinting at a powerful and layered character that adds to the growing buzz