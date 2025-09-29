Prabhas Takes On Dark Force In The Raja Saab

Hyderabad: After the massive successes of Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, Rebel Star Prabhas is back with yet another big-ticket entertainer — The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruthi and produced on a grand scale by People Media Factory, the film’s much-awaited trailer has finally been unveiled, and it more than lives up to the hype. Packed with commercial elements, the trailer promises a perfect festive treat, offering audiences a heady mix of fun, romance, thrills, and fear.

The trailer opens with a hypnotist leading Prabhas into a sprawling, vintage haveli where mysterious and chilling events unfold. At the heart of the mystery is Sanjay Dutt’s grandfather character — a master of psychological tricks and paranormal control, whose terrifying mind games set the stage for the story.With the powerful line, “Abhi dekh lijiye…”, Prabhas makes a striking entry as Raja Saab, stepping into the haveli to confront this dark force. His vintage makeover, commanding screen presence, and effortless body language steal the show. Maruthi’s visualization of the eerie haveli incidents promises to keep audiences hooked.The trailer highlights include Prabhas taking on a crocodile, battling supernatural forces, and delivering whistle-worthy action. Balancing the thrills are fun-filled moments and romantic sequences with the film’s leading ladies, ensuring a wholesome family appeal.Technically, The Raja Saab boasts world-class visuals and top-notch CGI, showcasing People Media Factory’s uncompromising production values. True to his word, director Maruthi has shaped the film into a full-fledged romantic horror comedy with a classic Prabhas flavor.Slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Sankranti, The Raja Saab is all set to storm the box office and add another blockbuster to Prabhas’ record-breaking streak.