Prabhas' Spirit to have Korean actor Ma Dong Seok?

A lot of rumors are going around that Ma Dong Seok, who had been in prominent role in“ demolition” recently topping the South Korea box office, could probably star in “Spirit” as its debut in Telugu. An entertainment website, Kolly Corner, reported on July 8th that Ma Dong Seok is currently considering to join the film. Nonetheless, these reports are yet to be confirmed officially; people have been very excited about a possible collaboration between one of Korea’s best action alumnus and India.Who is Ma Dong Seok?Throughout his career spanning 15 years over more than 50 films, MaDong-seok has become an influential figure within the South Korean film industry. His roles in Train to Busan (2016), Derailed (2016), The Outlaws (2017), The bad guys: Reign of Chaos(2019) and Marvel’s Eternals(2020) have made him a true action superstar. Moreover he worked as personal trainer for mixed martial artists Mark Coleman and Kevin Randleman.Why Ma Dong Seok?The decision to cast Ma Dong Seok is being seen as a move that will take advantage of the increasing popularity of K-Pop and K-Drama globally. Reports are suggesting that the actor could pocket a hefty Rs10 crore paycheque from this movie. Also, they are planning to invite Korean stunt choreographers for enhancing their action sequences.With Prabhas playing an angry young cop, Spirit promises loads of violence and power-packed action sequences typical of Sandeep Reddy Vanga style. This will mark his first ever association with Prabhas.According to industry insiders, it may be released in multiple languages such as Tamil,Telugu,Hindi,Malayalam,Kannada,Korean, Japanese,and Chinese etc.Such films contain Prabas,Mrunal Thakur,Rashmika Mandanna and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles.Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, Spirit is Prabhas’ 25th movie. “This film is my 25th movie (sic). The storyline of Spirit is really nice and it’s going to be a special experience for my fans. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is everyone’s dream director; he’s a powerhouse and for me getting an opportunity to work with him in this film is something that I will always remember”, said Prabhas excitedly.Stay tuned to know more about this thriller cinema.