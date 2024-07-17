Prabhas's Raja Saab Release Date Locked?

Reigning Telugu star Prabhas who was last seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has reportedly urged the makers of his ongoing film ‘The Raja Saab’ to defer the release of the film. “In all probability, ‘The Raja Saab’ would be hitting the screens in January next to cash in festival crowds,” says a source and adds, “Prabhas will start work with Hanu Raghavapudi in August and spare dates for ‘Salaar 2’, too, so his ongoing film will take some time wrap up, “he adds.

It is known that ‘The Raja Saab’ is reportedly being made with Rs 200 crore ince it is designed as a pan-India film. “The budget would cross Rs 200 crore since the producers are leaving no stone unturned to deliver a swashbuckling hit across India,” adds the source. He claims that remunerations, lavish production costs and erecting sets besides roping in top technicians has shot up the budget estimates. “People Media Factory is determined to mark their place worldwide with their prestigious project with reigning star Prabhas, so going all out,” he adds.

The initial plan of director Maruthi to dish out a horror comedy has gone in for a lot of changes and slam-bang action sequences have been shot to befit the larger-than-life image of Prabhas. “After ‘Kalki’ Prabhas has become an undisputed action hero in Indian cinema, so action episodes will be part of this fun-entertainer,” he pointed out. It would be a good mix of entertainment and action to reach out to pan-India viewers.