Prabhas next ‘The Raja Saab’ budget to touch Rs 200 cr?

If industry sources are to be believed, the budget of reigning star Prabhas’s next Telugu film ‘The Raja Saab’ is reportedly set to cross Rs 200 crore since it is designed as a pan-India film. “The budget would cross Rs 200 crore since the producers are leaving no stone unturned to deliver a swashbuckling hit across India,” says a source. He claims that remunerations, lavish production costs and erecting sets besides roping in top technicians has shot up the budget estimates. “People Media Factory is determined to mark their place worldwide with their prestigious project with reigning star Prabhas, so going all out,” he adds.

The initial plan of director Maruthi to dish out a horror comedy has gone in for a lot of changes and slam=bang action sequences have been shot to befit the larger-than-life image of Prabhas. “After ‘Salaar’, Prabhas has become an undisputed action hero in Indian cinema, so action episodes will be part of this fun-entertainer,” he pointed out. It would be a good mix of entertainment and action to reach out to pan-India viewers.

It is learnt that the producers of ‘Salaar’ have spent over Rs 270 crore for their action adventure revolving around a fictional city ‘Khansar’, while ‘The Raja Saab’ is rooted in relatable situations and the budget would be matching up to it, he concludes.