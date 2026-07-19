Prabhas Film The Raja Saab Reigns On OTT With 17.5 Million Views

Despite falling short of expectations at the box office, Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab has emerged as a massive success in the digital space. The pan-Indian horror fantasy has struck a chord with OTT audiences, proving its popularity well beyond theatrical collections.

According to Ormax Media's Stream View Half-Yearly Report 2026, The Raja Saab has emerged as the most-watched Indian film on OTT, registering a staggering 17.5 million views on JioHotstar. The film occupies the No. 1 position among Indian movie premieres on streaming platforms during the period, underlining Prabhas' enduring pan-India appeal.

The report once again reinforces Prabhas' status as one of India's biggest stars, with his films continuing to command massive interest across multiple platforms even when theatrical collections do not fully reflect their popularity.

Interestingly, this is not the first time films backed by People Media Factory have dominated the digital space. In the previous year's Ormax report, Mirai and Jaat also featured among the Top 5 most-watched OTT premieres.

Following the blockbuster success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja's growing popularity across the country was reflected in Mirai, which performed well both theatrically and digitally. The film later recorded impressive television ratings in Telugu and Hindi and also became the No. 1 trending film on JioHotstar after its streaming debut.

Similarly, Sunny Deol's Jaat reportedly attracted more OTT views than Pushpa 2 on Netflix, highlighting its strong digital appeal.

The common factor behind all these films is People Media Factory. While their theatrical performances have varied, they have consistently demonstrated remarkable reach on OTT and satellite platforms. With sequels to Mirai and Jaat already in the pipeline, it will be interesting to see whether they can replicate their digital success while delivering stronger theatrical performances.