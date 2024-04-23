Prabhas Shows Why He's The Darling of Tollywood

Actor Prabhas is known for his kind-hearted nature and for being someone who never fails to make people around him happy. The actor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, has done something special and is winning hearts from all across.

Rebel Star Prabhas has once again showcased his generous nature within the film industry. With his characteristic promptness, Prabhas extended his financial support by donating Rs 35 lakh to the Telugu Film Directors Association. This contribution coincides with the celebration of Director's Day at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on May 4, furthering the welfare initiatives of the directors' association. This event is going to be held on a large scale in Hyderabad as a tribute to all the directors of TFI.

Director Maruthi at the Director's Day event, shared this significant news during the curtain-raiser event. The generous gesture from Prabhas garnered heartfelt appreciation from the association members, who applauded his commitment to supporting their cause. As the event unfolded, Director Maruthi emphasized the importance of unity within the association, urging all members to stay together for collective strength. Director Maruthi is currently busy with Prabhas' next "The Raja Saab" shooting.