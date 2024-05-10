Prabhas begins shooting for Kannappa

Kannappa has been one of the most talked about movie in recent times. This pan India film, which boasts an ensemble cast from Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries. Recently, it was announced that Akshay Kumar has come on board for the film and this raised all the expectations on the film.



The highly anticipated movie, Kannappa, has welcomed another significant addition to its already star-studded cast. Prabhas has officially joined the production, adding his immense talent to the team alongside Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, and Sarathkumar.





Vishnu Manchu, the driving force behind this passion project, has dedicated seven years to meticulously shaping the narrative, infusing it with depth and grandeur. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, "Kannappa" pays homage to the unwavering devotion of Bhakta Kannappa, a devout follower of Lord Shiva.

"Kannappa" boasts an impressive crew, including renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau and action director Kecha Khamphakdee. With its blend of captivating visuals and a poignant narrative, the film is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

An official release date of the film is yet to be announced.