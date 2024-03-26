Tollywood Celebrities and Their Net Worth

The South Indian film industry continues to reach new heights, with blockbuster hits like ‘KGF 2’, ‘RRR’, and ‘Baahubali’ captivating audiences worldwide. Behind these cinematic triumphs are some of the wealthiest and most influential actors in the industry, who have not only dazzled on screen but have also amassed significant fortunes. Let's take a closer look at nine of the richest actors in South Indian cinema, exploring their lavish lifestyles and impressive net worths.







Nagarjuna:

With a reported net worth of Rs 3010 crore, Akkineni Nagarjuna is a towering figure in the industry. Renowned for his captivating performances, he has diversified investments in real estate, hospitality, and film production through Annapurna Studios. His assets include opulent residences in Hyderabad and Mumbai, along with a fleet of high-end automobiles.





Prabhas:

Following the monumental success of the “Baahubali” franchise, Prabhas has emerged as one of India's biggest stars. With a net worth exceeding Rs 240 crore, he owns lavish properties in Hyderabad and Mumbai, complemented by a stunning collection of luxury vehicles.





Rajinikanth:

An iconic figure in Indian cinema, Rajinikanth commands a net worth of Rs 430 crore. His assets include opulent residences in Chennai’s Poes Garden and a fleet of high-end vehicles, cementing his status as a legendary actor.





Ram Charan:

With an estimated net worth of Rs 1370 crores, Ram Charan is celebrated for his performances and distinguished lineage. His assets include luxurious residences in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills and a collection of opulent automobiles.





Allu Arjun:

Known for his charismatic screen presence, Allu Arjun boasts a net worth of Rs 460 crore. His assets include luxurious residences in Hyderabad and an enviable collection of luxury vehicles.





Mahesh Babu:

Revered as the “Prince of Tollywood,” Mahesh Babu has a net worth of Rs 273 crore. His possessions include a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad and a penchant for luxury automobiles.





Vijay:

With a net worth exceeding Rs 450 crores, Vijay enjoys immense popularity throughout South India. His assets include luxurious residences and an impressive car collection.





NTR Jr.:

As a scion of the esteemed Nandamuri family, NTR Jr. commands a net worth of approximately Rs 571 crore. His assets include luxurious residences across Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Karnataka, along with a collection of high-end vehicles.





Suriya:

Celebrated for his versatile performances, Suriya boasts a net worth of Rs 300 crore. His possessions include opulent residences and a fleet of luxurious automobiles.





Dhanush:

From his breakout role in “Kaadhal Kondein” to international acclaim, Dhanush's net worth stands at Rs 160 crores. His assets include a luxurious bungalow in Chennai's affluent neighborhood and a passion for luxury automobiles.