Pooja Hegde to woo Naga Chaitanya in his next?

After a long gap, hotshot Naga Chaitanya will be romancing glam diva Pooja Hegde in his upcoming film with the ‘Virupaksha’ director. “Pooja Hegde is a hot contender for the female lead role and discussions are underway,’ says a source who adds, “Pooja was waiting for a plum offer with a big star and this film is bound to work as a big comeback for her and prove that her popularity and craze are intact in Tollywood.”

Naga Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde played lovers in the Telugu film ‘Oka Laila Kosam’ (2014) and their onscreen chemistry received loads of appreciation and now they are going to team up again to set screens on fire. “It is a mythical thriller with a unique story and ambiance and the combination of Naga Chaitanya and Pooja would add a fillip to this big-budget flick,” he points out.

The thriller is being directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, who rose to fame with ‘Virupaksha’ and jointly produced by Bogavalli Prasad and Sukumar to dish out another thriller. “After tasting massive success with ‘Virupaksha’, the producers have joined hands for another big project with supernatural elements.”

Earlier, the producers unveiled an intriguing poster online for their latest venture, a mythical thriller without naming an actor. The project has begun its pre-production phase and now the team is busy roping in cast and crew.