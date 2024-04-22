Pooja Hedge to groove with Jr NTR?

Glam diva Pooja Hegde reportedly in talks to do a special number in much-hyped action film ‘Devara’ and she has to match dancing steps with one of the best dancers in Indian cinema, namely Jr NTR. “Pooja is one of the hot contenders for the racy number and she could clinch the deal,” says a source, who adds, “Pooja has pan-India appeal and also brings in her Bollywood experience. Hence, NTR-Pooja chartbuster is on cards,” he adds.Earlier, Pooja Hedge showcased her dancing prowess opposite Ram Charan in ‘Rangasthalam’ and their song ‘Jigelu Rani’ busted musical charts. She also did an item number in ‘F3’ with Venkatesh and others. “She looks fit and gorgeous as well and she is bound to create ripples in special numbers and it would be an ideal comeback for her after a brief lull in Tollywood,” he points out.Actually, Pooja played love interest to the scion of Nandamuri family in ‘Arvinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ and their onscreen chemistry received loads of appreciation. “If they come together again on screen, it would be magical," he concludes.