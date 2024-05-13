Political thrillers bite the dust in Tollywood

With the latest political potboiler ‘Prathinidi’ featuring Nara Rohith failing to set box office on fire, it looks like Telugu audiences are reluctant to watch political themes. Earlier, the life story of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was captured in two films ‘Yatra 2’ and ‘Vyooham’ but they failed to impress the audience. Another film ‘Rajadhani Files’ which showcased Y S Jagan’s decision to announce three capitals in poor light also bit the dust in Andhra Pradesh. “Political films promoting top politicians are not altogether new to Tollywood since many films have been made in the past,” says famed writer Gopi Mohan and adds, “If right directors handle them, they would find some legitimacy and connect better with audiences otherwise it would be difficult to draw in crowds,” he adds.

Even ‘Yatra 2’ an official biopic of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and showcases his popular padayatra and the consequences he faced thereafter and exposed his political opponents in Congress and TDP couldn’t spin box office magic. “I haven’t seen the film so I can’t make a comment about it. But personally, I think any political film without any bias and made without any motives to show opponents in poor light would be watchable fare if they strike a proper balance. Even party cadres would find the film more interesting if the issues touched upon in the film are unique and haven’t been in the public domain before to grab their interest,” he points out.

Talking about the challenges of making biopics on political leaders, he explains, “A full page newspaper is enough to mark the achievements and schemes of political parties. If you are making a film, it requires ‘dramatic elements’ since the cinema viewing experience is quite different. Apart from political cadre, the film should be able to attract a film viewing audience as well, so it requires ‘objective’ narration and not being biased towards one person or another.”

He cites the example of Richard Attenborough Hollywood film ‘Gandhi’ , a biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, was a great yardstick for dishing out a truthful and unbiased story of a legendary freedom fighter and it worked wonders. “It covered all his shades and showcased little vulnerability too. Besides highlighting his daunting spirit and grit for freedom,” he says and adds, “Recent Telugu film ‘Mahanati’ was another path-breaking biopic of Savitri garu and covered all facets of her life and won appreciation,’ he concludes.