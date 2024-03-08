Picture of the day: Disha Patani clicks Prabhas

In a candid moment captured aboard a flight in Italy, Pan-India sensation Prabhas strikes a casual pose as Bollywood star Disha Patani photographs him. The duo, along with the entire crew of the highly-anticipated sci-fi epic, "Kalki 2898 AD," recently arrived in Italy to shoot a song sequence amidst the stunning backdrop of the European nation.





In "Kalki 2898 AD," Prabhas portrays the eponymous character of Kalki, while details regarding Disha Patani's role remain undisclosed. Director Nag Ashwin recently disclosed during an event that the film draws inspiration from ancient scriptures and has connections to the Mahabharata. He further revealed that the narrative of "Kalki 2898 AD" spans an impressive 6,000 years.





The ensemble cast of the Ashwini Dutt production includes legendary actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Bollywood luminary Deepika Padukone, among others, in pivotal roles. With its world theatrical release scheduled for May 9, anticipation continues to build for this epic cinematic extravaganza.